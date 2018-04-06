Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. CIBC lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,345,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,130,428. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $25,105.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $419,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,958.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,179 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 47,659 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7,622.9% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,081,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

