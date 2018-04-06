Zacks: Brokerages Expect HNI Corp (HNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.50 Million

Brokerages expect HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) to report $495.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HNI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.70 million and the lowest is $495.30 million. HNI reported sales of $477.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that HNI will report full year sales of $495.50 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HNI.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.83 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HNI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HNI in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HNI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, Chairman Stanley A. Askren sold 25,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $884,941.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,305 shares of company stock worth $3,513,487. 5.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HNI by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HNI traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 145,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,202. The firm has a market cap of $1,588.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HNI has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company’s office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage and tables. The Company’s segments include office furniture and hearth products. The office furniture segment manufactures and markets a line of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products.

