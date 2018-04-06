Zacks: Brokerages Expect Knight-Swift (KNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Knight-Swift reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knight-Swift.

Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Knight-Swift had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 370.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Knight-Swift from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Knight Equity boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Knight-Swift in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $8,184.22, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Knight-Swift’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Knight-Swift Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

