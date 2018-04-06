Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $815.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to report sales of $815.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $821.60 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $768.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $815.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their target price on Lamb Weston to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

NYSE LW traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.22. 1,321,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,513.17, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.18 per share, with a total value of $290,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,578.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Bodenholm Capital AB raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bodenholm Capital AB now owns 936,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,979,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 483,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2,176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 458,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 437,971 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zacks-brokerages-expect-lamb-weston-holdings-inc-lw-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-815-80-million-updated.html.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc (Lamb Weston), is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company’s segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail and Other. The Global segment includes operations associated with Lamb Weston’s business with large chain restaurant customers, whether those results are generated in the United States or abroad, as well as operations associated with retail and foodservice customers located outside of the United States and Canada.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.