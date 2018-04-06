Zacks: Brokerages Expect Loews Co. (L) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Loews Co. (NYSE:L) to report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loews’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.88. Loews reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loews will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Loews.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

L stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,418.25, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $53.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $370,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,990,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,055,945.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 6,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $313,535.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,316 shares of company stock worth $697,655 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Loews by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Loews by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loews

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

