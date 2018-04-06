Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report sales of $26.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $26.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $131.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $145.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $144.60 million to $147.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,213. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding bank. The Bank operate multiple lines of business with a focus on FHA multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing, mortgage warehouse financing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking.

