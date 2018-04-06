Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will announce $144.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.44 million. Taubman Centers posted sales of $149.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year sales of $144.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $571.88 million to $667.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $630.78 million per share, with estimates ranging from $588.64 million to $706.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $172.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.26 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a net margin of 11.63%. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho set a $63.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Taubman Centers from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.22.

NYSE:TCO traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.90. 734,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,106. The stock has a market cap of $3,571.12, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $67.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Taubman Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $79,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,482.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter worth $82,200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter worth $2,513,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter worth $15,348,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 158,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 120,683 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zacks-brokerages-expect-taubman-centers-inc-tco-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-144-12-million.html.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership or TRG) is majority-owned partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.