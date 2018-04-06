Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $532.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post sales of $532.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $520.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $542.54 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $620.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $532.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $536.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.81 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS.

VNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5,978.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 853,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,594. The firm has a market cap of $12,785.92, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company operates through two segments: New York and Washington, DC. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s New York segment consisted of 28.3 million square feet in 86 properties.

