Zacks: Brokerages Expect World Acceptance Co. (WRLD) to Announce $3.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.47 and the highest is $4.15. World Acceptance reported earnings per share of $3.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $10.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. World Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. World Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

WRLD traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $106.29. 7,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 20.24. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $965.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

