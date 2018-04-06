Zacks: Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Chemung Financial an industry rank of 189 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHMG shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

In other news, Director G. Thomas Jr. Tranter purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.12 per share, for a total transaction of $55,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,929.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Swan sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $254,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $218.77, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.17. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $56.83.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.24 million during the quarter. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.82%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zacks-chemung-financial-corp-chmg-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-strong-buy-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Chemung Canal Trust Company (the Bank) and CFS Group, Inc (CFS), provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary and other financial services to its clients. The Company manages its operations through two segments: core banking and Wealth Management Group (WMG).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.