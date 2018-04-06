Zacks: Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $16.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Clearfield an industry rank of 179 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Saturday, December 30th.

CLFD stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 36,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,725. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $174.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Clearfield by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Clearfield by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Clearfield by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform.

