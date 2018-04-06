Zacks: Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA) Given $26.60 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.10 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Clementia Pharmaceuticals’ rating score has improved by 2.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $26.60 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.33) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Clementia Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 185 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $506,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMTA stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,259. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $20.15.

About Clementia Pharmaceuticals

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disease-modifying treatments for patients suffering from debilitating bone and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule that binds and activates retinoic acid receptor gamma, and prevents abnormal new bone formation, as well as scar tissue formation in various tissues in animal models.

