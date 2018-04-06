Zacks: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.83 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics’ rating score has declined by 56.4% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $24.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.27) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Denali Therapeutics an industry rank of 187 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $19.69 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $25.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.47). equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and others. The Company is developing a diversified portfolio of therapeutics, based on scientific insights into the genetic causes and biological processes underlying neurodegenerative disease.

