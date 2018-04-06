Zacks: First Community Co. (FCCO) Given $24.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. First Community’s rating score has declined by 79.6% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.31 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Community an industry rank of 189 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. FIG Partners cut First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in First Community by 136.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 128,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 74,397 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Community in the third quarter valued at about $904,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Community by 528.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 41.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.81, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.76.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). First Community had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 million. research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zacks-first-community-co-fcco-given-24-00-consensus-price-target-by-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

About First Community

First Community Corporation is a bank holding company for First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers commercial and retail banking services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Newberry Counties of South Carolina and the surrounding areas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.