Zacks: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Net Lease an industry rank of 233 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.74. 35,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,118.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 687.10%.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,140.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,137,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,314,000 after purchasing an additional 397,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 40.4% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 175,226 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 136,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zacks-global-net-lease-inc-gnl-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-analysts-updated-updated.html.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.