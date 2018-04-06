Zacks: HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given HarborOne Bancorp an industry rank of 173 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HONE. Compass Point downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3F Inc. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 99,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. 17.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HONE stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.78. 51,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,834. The company has a market cap of $583.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 7.17%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

