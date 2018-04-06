Lorus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Lorus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APTO. ValuEngine raised Lorus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Lorus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

APTO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. 16,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,090. Lorus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $97.02, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lorus Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lorus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 316.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Lorus Therapeutics worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lorus Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

