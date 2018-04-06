Aspen Pharmacare (APNHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Shares of OTCMKTS APNHY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 19,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,358. Aspen Pharmacare has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products, infant nutritionals, and consumer healthcare products. The company offers various branded products for a range of therapeutic categories, including anaesthetics, analgesics, anti-retrovirals, blood and haemopoetic, cardio vascular system, central nervous system, endocrine system, gastro-intestinal tract, infant milk formulations, musculo-skeletal agents, NSAIDs, oncology, oral hygiene, respiratory system, and urinary tract system, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

