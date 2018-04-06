DBS Group (DBSDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DBSDY. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of DBS Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of DBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of DBS Group stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52,585.13, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $90.74.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a $1.763 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous None dividend of $0.92. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides various commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

