Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Telecommunications is a provider of VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) and other Internet services to, from, in and between emerging markets in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America. Fusion currently provides a full suite of communications services to corporations, postal telephone and telegraph companies, international carriers, government entities, Internet service providers and consumers in over 45 countries. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FSNN. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fusion Telecommunications International from $3.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fusion Telecommunications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

NASDAQ FSNN opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.62. Fusion Telecommunications International has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -71.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Fusion Telecommunications International had a negative return on equity of 547.77% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $40.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.28 million. equities analysts anticipate that Fusion Telecommunications International will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fusion Telecommunications International news, Director Marvin S. Rosen purchased 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,633,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,046.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSNN. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fusion Telecommunications International by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 915,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 415,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fusion Telecommunications International during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Fusion Telecommunications International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,157,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 258,527 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Telecommunications International during the third quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Telecommunications International during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Telecommunications International Company Profile

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based solutions to small, medium, and large businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Business Services and Carrier Services.

