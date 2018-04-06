Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to Hold

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “We believe that the performance of Glaxo’s new products has been encouraging. Meanwhile, back-to-back approvals of three new products – Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca – have strengthened Glaxo’s competitive position. After underperforming the broader industry in 2017, Glaxo’s shares have picked up this year. However, persistent challenges like stiff competition, genericization and pricing pressure along with slowing growth in emerging markets have been impacting the company’s performance. Meanwhile its top-selling respiratory product, Advair is also expected to face generic competition in the United States this year, which will further hurt sales. The slowdown in sales of the Consumer Healthcare segment in 2017 is also a concern. Estimates movement has been mixed ahead of Q1 earnings release. However, Glaxo has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $38.00 target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.37.

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $97,392.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 130.63% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 113,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,598,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,386 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. 10.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

