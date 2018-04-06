Zacks Investment Research Downgrades K12 (LRN) to Hold

K12 (NYSE:LRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12. Its mission is to maximize a child’s potential by providing access to an engaging and effective education, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic background. “

Get K12 alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:LRN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,656. K12 has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $604.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.03.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. K12 had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that K12 will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other K12 news, insider Nathaniel A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $361,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,041.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Howard D. Polsky sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $106,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of K12 by 91.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-k12-lrn-to-hold.html.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools.

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.