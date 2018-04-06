LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “LATAM Airlines Group S.A. offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air services. The Company operates primarily in Chile, the United States, the South Pacific, Europe and Latin America. LATAM Airlines Group S.A., formerly known as Lan Chile S.A, is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Santander lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $9,393.24, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,624,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,027,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $10,528,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,095,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based company, which is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania. These businesses are performed directly or through its subsidiaries in different countries.

