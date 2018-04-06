Netflix (NFLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Netflix's shares have vastly outperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s efforts to attract viewers through investing in more regional programming is leading to robust addition of international subscribers. The company remains confident of adding more subscribers as the trend of binge viewing is catching up fast. Netflix now has 117.58 million subscribers globally. We believe continuing subscriber addition and expanding content portfolio are the key catalysts that will help Netflix to sustain growth going forward. However, increasing market spends and higher investments on original/acquired content will continue to hurt profitability, at least in the near term. Rising competition is also a major concern.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $266.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray lifted their target price on shares of Netflix to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Netflix to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.40.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $293.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $125,385.06, a PE ratio of 235.18, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix has a 1 year low of $138.66 and a 1 year high of $333.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 163,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $43,050,723.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,483.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.27, for a total transaction of $147,889.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,367.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,009 shares of company stock worth $121,912,410. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 675,267 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,673,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $321,187,000 after acquiring an additional 506,700 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 402,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 400,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Netflix by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,934,754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,396,000 after purchasing an additional 354,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. now owns 900,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $172,764,000 after purchasing an additional 259,566 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

