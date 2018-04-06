Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NTT Docomo (DCM) to Hold

NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of NTT Docomo in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. NTT Docomo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of DCM stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $97,356.52, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.10. NTT Docomo has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $26.32.

NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.25%. equities analysts predict that NTT Docomo will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NTT Docomo by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NTT Docomo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NTT Docomo by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 232,384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NTT Docomo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NTT Docomo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

