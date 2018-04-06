Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Raymond James Financial (RJF) to Sell

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Nonetheless, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. While, the company remains well positioned to grow via acquisitions, given its strong liquidity position, elevated expenses mainly due to higher compensation costs and bank loan loss provisions are likely to hurt bottom-line growth in the near term. Also, lack of geographic diversification remains a major concern for the company as it might hamper its financials and limit flexibility, going forward.”

RJF has been the subject of several other reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.86.

RJF opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Raymond James Financial has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $12,741.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Raymond James Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Raymond James Financial will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul D. Allison sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $637,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer C. Ackart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 79,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

