Sage Group (SGPYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGPYY. UBS upgraded shares of Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

SGPYY opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9,944.33, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.06. Sage Group has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

About Sage Group

The Sage Group plc engages in the development and distribution of business management software and related products and services for small and medium sized businesses. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments.

