Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ServiceMaster (SERV) to Hold

ServiceMaster (NYSE:SERV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. ServiceMaster. It offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SERV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceMaster to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on ServiceMaster in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceMaster from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Instinet raised ServiceMaster from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Nomura raised ServiceMaster from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ServiceMaster has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

ServiceMaster stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6,906.75, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.95. ServiceMaster has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ServiceMaster (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.27 million. ServiceMaster had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceMaster will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James T. Lucke sold 16,737 shares of ServiceMaster stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $865,302.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of ServiceMaster stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $149,395.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceMaster in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceMaster in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceMaster in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceMaster in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceMaster in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group. Its portfolio of brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec.

