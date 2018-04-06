Visa (NYSE:V) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Visa (NYSE:V) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, “Visa’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company's key business drivers, payments volume, cross model volume and process transactions remained strong and stable across the globe. Numerous strategic acquisitions and alliances, technology upgrades and effective marketing have paved the way for its long-term growth that have led to consistent revenue growth over the past several years. Visa is well poised to gain from the growing electronic payment processing and strong international business. A solid balance sheet ensures effective capital deployment. Nevertheless, high client incentives, forex volatility are some of the headwinds.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $126.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $246,872.95, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 52-week low of $88.13 and a 52-week high of $126.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Beach Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 455.7% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 144,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 118,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 92,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $55,498,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 172,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 80,778 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,425,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $977,733,000 after purchasing an additional 745,312 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

