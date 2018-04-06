A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, “A. Schulman is a leading international supplier of high-performance plastic compounds, composites and resins, which are used in a variety of markets. The company’s principal product lines consist of proprietary and custom-formulated engineered plastic compounds, engineered composites, color concentrates and additives that improve the appearance, performance or ability to process plastics in a number of specialized applications. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of A Schulman from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Longbow Research cut shares of A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of A Schulman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. A Schulman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

SHLM stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. A Schulman has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,269.59, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $674.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.10 million. A Schulman had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 20.83%. A Schulman’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. research analysts forecast that A Schulman will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A Schulman by 107.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of A Schulman in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of A Schulman by 30.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of A Schulman by 15.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of A Schulman by 58.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

