Zacks Investment Research Lowers Civista Bancshares (CIVB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIVB. Boenning Scattergood set a $24.00 price objective on Civista Bancshares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price objective on Civista Bancshares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group set a $24.00 price objective on Civista Bancshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $236.95, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 million. sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 45.8% during the third quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 334,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 105,228 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 23,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

