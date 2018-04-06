Zacks Investment Research Lowers Federated Investors (FII) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Federated have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. Though, Federated’s top-line continues to get support from the rise in interest rates and increasing AUM, consistently rising expenses due to strict compliance measures remains a major concern. Also, significant dependence on investment advisory fees as a source of revenue keeps us apprehensive. Further, a stretched valuation indicates limited upside potential in the stock.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FII. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Federated Investors and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Federated Investors from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised Federated Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Federated Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Investors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.63.

NYSE:FII opened at $33.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3,366.10, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. Federated Investors has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Investors will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,294 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $44,345.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,459.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 4,487 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $153,455.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,358.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,803 shares of company stock valued at $608,486. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FII. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

