Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

FRTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 target price on Forterra and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Forterra and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Forterra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded Forterra from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Forterra has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.60. 243,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,166. The company has a market cap of $512.56, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Forterra has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $20.47.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $361.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.91 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Forterra will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Forterra by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

