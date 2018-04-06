Zacks Investment Research Lowers IDEX (NYSE:IEX) to Hold

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “IDEX is currently striving to expand its businesses in the emerging markets by focusing on organic growth. The company intends to optimize its cost structure, increase competitiveness and reallocate resources to improve profitability. IDEX aims to increase its market exposure and improve sales mix by continually developing new products. The company has outperformed the industry, on an average, in the last three months. However, IDEX has huge recurring R&D expenses, which increase operating costs and reduce price control over products and limit its growth potential. Given its international presence, the company faces unfavorable foreign currency movements, impacting its bottom-line growth. Any future slowdown in the global economy will have an adverse impact on its business and would hamper its long-term growth potential.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo set a $155.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.56.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $142.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.06. IDEX has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $150.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,806.78, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

