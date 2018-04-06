KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of KemPharm and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $9.00 price target on shares of KemPharm and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.00 price target on shares of KemPharm and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KemPharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.70. 51,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,484. The company has a market cap of $98.94, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.34. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.92, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KemPharm stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,077 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of KemPharm worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain.

