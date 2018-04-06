Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kura Oncology (KURA) to Hold

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.65. 199,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $595.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 4.21.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 502,296 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 445,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 187,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 50,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 79,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

