Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lazard (LAZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lazard have outperformed the industry over the past six months. This price performance was backed by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company is well positioned to grow organically, driven by strength in its Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. Notably, in 2016, Lazard acquired Verus Partners and the remaining stake in MBA Lazard, to fortify its financial advisory business footprint across America. However, its dependence on local and global economic conditions for revenue generation and regulatory pressure can hurt top-line growth in the near term. Nevertheless, focus on cost management will likely enhance the company’s profitability.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAZ. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lazard from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Lazard from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut Lazard from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Instinet upgraded Lazard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $52.90. 190,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,747.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. Lazard has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Lazard had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Lazard news, COO Alexander F. Stern sold 15,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $810,605.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,805,094.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $781,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,886.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,320 shares of company stock worth $5,053,854. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

