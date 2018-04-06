Zacks Investment Research Lowers P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) to Sell

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company serves customers. operations include facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia. “

GLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. P H Glatfelter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

NYSE:GLT opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.97, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.28. P H Glatfelter has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.23 million. P H Glatfelter had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,486,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,624,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,079,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,089 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,428,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after acquiring an additional 224,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,333,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

P. H. Glatfelter Company is a manufacturer of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials. The Company operates through three business units: Composite Fibers, Advanced Airlaid Materials and Specialty Papers. Its Composite Fibers business unit is engaged in the sale of single-serve tea and coffee filtration papers, non-woven wallcovering materials, metallized papers, composite laminates papers, and various technically special papers, including substrates for electrical applications.

