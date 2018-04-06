Zacks Investment Research Lowers Robert Half International (RHI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Robert Half have gained 2.7% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 2.4%. Further, the company’s international presence has driven revenues on the back of increasing demand for its professional staffing services. Also reduced tax rates will likely lead to greater retention of profits, which will help the company allocate more funds toward corporate reformation and development efforts. Investments in software initiatives and technology infrastructure should add to the company’s future growth opportunities. We appreciate the company’s shareholder-friendly moves of dividend payments and share buybacks. However, the company faces competition on a national, regional and local level, mainly on the basis of pricing and reliability of services. Risks associated with international presence and higher operating expenses are other major headwinds.”

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Macquarie cut Robert Half International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.66 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7,275.52, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.18. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $60.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Robert Half International news, insider Michael C. Buckley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold M. Messmer, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $5,806,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,247 shares of company stock valued at $25,936,679 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,154,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Robert Half International (RHI) to Hold” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zacks-investment-research-lowers-robert-half-international-rhi-to-hold.html.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.