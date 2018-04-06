YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

YRCW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded YRC Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded YRC Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of YRC Worldwide stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 341,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $291.61, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 4.05. YRC Worldwide has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $17.61.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. equities analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $120,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,607.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRCW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $6,280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

