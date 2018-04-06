Abcam (ABCZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Abcam PLC distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays and other kits. Abcam PLC is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. Abcam has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

