Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

ALIM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,179. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.64, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, SVP Philip Ashman sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Daniel Myers sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $63,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,704 shares of company stock worth $224,432 over the last ninety days. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 158.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 292,399 shares during the quarter. Alimera Sciences comprises 0.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Alimera Sciences worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-alimera-sciences-alim-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc (Alimera) is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The Company focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.