ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 30th. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ArQule, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of next-generation, small-molecule cancer therapeutics. The Company’s targeted, broad-spectrum products and research programs are focused on key biological processes that are central to cancer. ArQule’s lead clinical-stage products have been generated from two scientific platforms: Cancer Survival Protein modulation and Activated Checkpoint Therapy. The Cancer Survival Protein modulation platform has generated a clinical-stage product that mediates its effects by inhibiting the activity of a molecule known as c-Met, which plays multiple roles in cancer cell growth, survival, invasion, angiogenesis and metastasis. The ACT platform is designed to kill cancer cells selectively while sparing normal cells through direct activation of DNA damage response/checkpoint pathways. The Company’s lead ACT program, based on the E2F-1 pathway, is partnered with Roche. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ArQule from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ArQule from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ArQule from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArQule presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.08.

ARQL traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.85. 1,366,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,196. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ArQule has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.10, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.83.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. analysts predict that ArQule will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ArQule by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ArQule during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ArQule by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 99,964 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ArQule during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ArQule by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 315,203 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

