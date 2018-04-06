ASOS.com (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS.com (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has $112.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank raised shares of ASOS.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of ASOS.com stock opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. ASOS.com has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $108.10.

ASOS.com Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

