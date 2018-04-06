Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FormFactor (FORM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “FormFactor’s top-line growth is driven by its strength across foundry & logic and DRAM segments. The company has proved agile in dealing with the secular decline in the PC market by increasing focus on the Mobile SoC and Mobile DRAM probe card segments where growth prospects remain very bright. Notably, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, nature of the business necessitates long lead times and customer concentration, which remains a concern. Further, the company is exposed to the adverse effects of extreme pricing pressure in the semiconductor industry.”

FORM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of FormFactor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FormFactor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.43.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $13.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,016.08, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). FormFactor had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $131.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.98 million. equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 20,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $283,373.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,618.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Ludwig sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,828.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $172,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 128.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

