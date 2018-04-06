Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LSL Property Services PLC provides residential property services. The company’s principal segments consist of Estate Agency and Related Services and Surveying and Valuation Services. It services consists of residential sales, lettings, surveying, conveyancing, advice on mortgages ,non-investment insurance products, valuations and panel management services, asset management and property management services. LSL Property Services PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LSLPF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511. LSL Property Services has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “LSL Property Services (LSLPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-lsl-property-services-lslpf-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSL Property Services (LSLPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.