Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a diverse line of products dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company’s Lansing, Mich.-based Food Safety Division develops and markets dehydrated culture media, and rapid diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, spoilage organisms, mycotoxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen’s is the leading global provider of DNA testing for animal agribusiness and veterinary medicine. Neogen understands that its customers face serious consequences if their products are contaminated with any of a number of well-established or emerging threats, including dangerous bacteria, natural toxins, veterinary drug residues, unlabeled food allergens, rodent filth, sanitation concerns, broken veterinary needles or other contaminants. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Neogen from $46.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3,469.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.27. Neogen has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $68.69.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Herbert sold 25,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $1,502,812.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,157,591 shares in the company, valued at $68,668,298.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,374.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,382 shares of company stock worth $4,645,383 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Neogen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

