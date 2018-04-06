Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Newmark Group (NMRK) to “Buy”

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,943. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,346.18 and a P/E ratio of 13.36.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,982,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,440,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,723,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,652,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,900,000. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc is a commercial real estate services company. The Company is focused on offering products and services to both owners and occupiers across the entire commercial real estate industry. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consists of investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting and government-sponsored enterprise lending and loan servicing.

