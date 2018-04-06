Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Next (NXGPY) to “Buy”

Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

NXGPY opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,456.93, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.55. Next has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

