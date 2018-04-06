Ntt Data (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Ntt Data (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 313. Ntt Data has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14,403.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 3.76.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, and Global. It offers business consulting services, such as business strategy, business process optimization, and organizational change management; and IT consulting services, including IT strategy and governance, information and knowledge management, and program management office consulting services.

